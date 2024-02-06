Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 13343652 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy

General Improvements

We've added a couple of audio settings (echo cancellation and background noise suppression) that we're going to be rolling out over the coming weeks. These can interfere with sample recording and playing music through your microphone. If you notice any issues with either of those activities, try turning these settings off in the Audio Settings.

This change adds new 'Function Definition Node's to the palette. Function Definitions will appear as new nodes in the palette and execute whatever logic creators put into the Function Definition. The main benefit of Function Definition nodes is that logic which is currently copied and pasted hundreds of times in Circuit boards can be pasted in a single Function Definition and used multiple times without paying additional cost for the chips. In other words, if you put 10 chips in a Function definition, and use that Function Definition 100 times it costs 111 chips. Doing the same thing with a Circuit Board costs over 1,000 chips. A limited set of chips are available inside function definitions right now, but we will be adding more chips.

While targeting a drawing surface with a marker in hand, you will no longer be able to target or swap with other tools in view. Touch players can now properly go into draw mode by pressing the Draw prompt on screen.

Added the following nodes into beta: Not Equals, List Add If Not Contains, List Distinct, List Union, List Intersect, List Except

Data Tables now support Inventory Items as a column type.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with inventions causing dorm anchors to not work correctly. Inventions with dorm anchors which were created while this was broken will need to be fixed and re-saved.

Adjusted the landscape geo in \^RecRoyale to eliminate spots where players can get stuck in falling animation.

Fixed an issue where leaving ShareCamera in Tripod mode in front of a physical button can block the button from being pressed by other players.

Fixed a bug that allowed shapes to be inverted.

Fix rotation and inversion toggles for RR Studio billboards.

Fixed an issue with invention rotation during spawn while using ACM.

Fixed a long-standing bug which sometimes caused Spawner Components to spawn AI in the wrong orientation. (Imps staring at the floor, goblins looking at the ceiling, etc.)

Fixed the View More Featured custom avatar items button.

Fixed "Out of network heat!" errors for synced variables not including the variable for context in the maker pen log

Fixed an issue that could cause the 'Player Joined' event not to run in rooms with deleted Player Definition Boards.

Some rooms with state machine chips will now correctly load again.

Fixed bug where some items, like potions in rec royale, were harder to pick up than others.

Fixed bug where saving a modified room with an enabled Equipment Slot would cause saving issues.

Restored the missing 'Back' button in the maker pen palette.

Rooms 2.0

In R2, there is a new HUD button to directly access your Room Inventory if there's any visible items.

Freeze tool is available when edited into an R2 container.

Added two new rooms-2-specific chips into beta: Handle Set Player Filter Tags, Handle Get Player Filter Tags.

Players can fly in R2 rooms when taking pictures of their inventions.

Collision events and chips should now return the root object in Rooms 2.

Fixed an issue where Player Traits for Sprint Speed, Crouch Speed, and Prone Speed would not update when changed via their corresponding set node (i.e. "PlayerSetSprintSpeed") upon first entry to a room.

Fixes an issue where the center pivot operation could not be undone while in edit mode.

Rec Room Studio Bug Fixes

You can no longer accidentally delete nodes in the Circuit Editor that should not be deleted (ex: In/Out nodes within Object Boards)

RR doesn't support point light shadows. Removed shadow options from point lights.

Objects that are connected to scaled clamps, pistons, and rotators now show up in the right place and at the right scale.

Added new Inspector buttons to Create New Object Boards for objects that could have a board, but don't currently.

Fixed an issue where the Object Board attachment mode was set to Attached on every Object Board when saving rooms in RR Studio.

Fixed a bug with the default position and rotation when placing new objects into the Maker Pen Scene (e.g. a new Button).

R2 rooms now support hierarchy changes involving Object Boards. Previously moving an object like a Button into a Container in Studio would leave the Button's object board in a corrupted state. Now the Button's object board will be moved into the Container's Object Board as expected.

When moving, rotating, or scaling hierarchies of objects in R2 rooms, objects will now end up in the right place and at the right scale, without jittering around in the process.

Fixed an error message that appeared when attempting to test Rooms 2.0 subrooms in-game.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.