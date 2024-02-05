Optimization: It is forbidden to build mountains in the wild
Optimization: After a miraculous mountain creation, trees can naturally grow on the mountain after a period of time
BUG: After the building is moved, the construction is not completed. If it is moved again, it will not be built.
BUG: The furnace does not display the green frame of the material retrieval range.
Value adjustment: When the Altar of Light and Altar of Darkness are not unlocked, it is prohibited to move the wild altar back to your own territory.
Optimization: The furnace recycling item list does not display "items that usually do not need to be recycled" by default.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 5 February 2024
Synchronize test branch updates
