 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 5 February 2024

Synchronize test branch updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13343570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: It is forbidden to build mountains in the wild
Optimization: After a miraculous mountain creation, trees can naturally grow on the mountain after a period of time
BUG: After the building is moved, the construction is not completed. If it is moved again, it will not be built.
BUG: The furnace does not display the green frame of the material retrieval range.
Value adjustment: When the Altar of Light and Altar of Darkness are not unlocked, it is prohibited to move the wild altar back to your own territory.
Optimization: The furnace recycling item list does not display "items that usually do not need to be recycled" by default.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1455911 Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link