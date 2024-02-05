Synchronize test branch updates

Optimization: It is forbidden to build mountains in the wild

Optimization: After a miraculous mountain creation, trees can naturally grow on the mountain after a period of time

BUG: After the building is moved, the construction is not completed. If it is moved again, it will not be built.

BUG: The furnace does not display the green frame of the material retrieval range.

Value adjustment: When the Altar of Light and Altar of Darkness are not unlocked, it is prohibited to move the wild altar back to your own territory.

Optimization: The furnace recycling item list does not display "items that usually do not need to be recycled" by default.