Rail Route update for 4 February 2024

Hotfix 1.20.5

Rail Route update for 4 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Main menu button was not shown after rush hour wave was finished

FIX: Buttons on victory screens could perform their actions multiple times when clicked multiple times  
FIX: Contract Configuration failed if there was a station without sign en route  
FIX: Editor did not show trains.txt import errors & terminated the import after the first duplicate  
FIX: Endless victory screen incorrectly showed max reached score value  
FIX: Escape did not toggle the main menu on endless and timetable victory screens  
FIX: Path decoration effect when you make a route or highlight a signal  sometimes started from the opposite direction  
FIX: Reward icon tooltip rephrased to match the countdown  
FIX: Secondary action did not close victory screens  
FIX: Star reward progression bar had transparent backgrounds on threshold values  
FIX: System upgrades menu remained visible and active when victory screens where shown  
FIX: Tracks in Contract Configuration were not redrawn correctly in some situations```

