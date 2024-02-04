Hotfix 1.20.5

UPDATE: Main menu button was not shown after rush hour wave was finished FIX: Buttons on victory screens could perform their actions multiple times when clicked multiple times FIX: Contract Configuration failed if there was a station without sign en route FIX: Editor did not show trains.txt import errors & terminated the import after the first duplicate FIX: Endless victory screen incorrectly showed max reached score value FIX: Escape did not toggle the main menu on endless and timetable victory screens FIX: Path decoration effect when you make a route or highlight a signal sometimes started from the opposite direction FIX: Reward icon tooltip rephrased to match the countdown FIX: Secondary action did not close victory screens FIX: Star reward progression bar had transparent backgrounds on threshold values FIX: System upgrades menu remained visible and active when victory screens where shown FIX: Tracks in Contract Configuration were not redrawn correctly in some situations```