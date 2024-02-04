UPDATE: Main menu button was not shown after rush hour wave was finished
FIX: Buttons on victory screens could perform their actions multiple times when clicked multiple times
FIX: Contract Configuration failed if there was a station without sign en route
FIX: Editor did not show trains.txt import errors & terminated the import after the first duplicate
FIX: Endless victory screen incorrectly showed max reached score value
FIX: Escape did not toggle the main menu on endless and timetable victory screens
FIX: Path decoration effect when you make a route or highlight a signal sometimes started from the opposite direction
FIX: Reward icon tooltip rephrased to match the countdown
FIX: Secondary action did not close victory screens
FIX: Star reward progression bar had transparent backgrounds on threshold values
FIX: System upgrades menu remained visible and active when victory screens where shown
FIX: Tracks in Contract Configuration were not redrawn correctly in some situations```
Rail Route update for 4 February 2024
Hotfix 1.20.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
