Update 7.5.1 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update releases: 11AM ET
- Note: Update times may vary slightly.
Content
Killer Adjustments - The Blight
Addons
-
Adrenaline Vial
- Increases maximum Rush tokens by 2.
- Increases maximum Rush look angle by 20 degrees.
- Decreases Rush turn rate by 55%. (re-added functionality)
- Increases Rush speed by 5%
-
Compound Thirty Three
- Rush cannot be performed more than 2 times (new functionality)
- Increases Rush turn rate by 33% (slightly adjusted functionality)
- Increases Rush duration by 33% (new functionality)
Killer Adjustments - The Hillbilly
Addons
-
Greased Throttle
- Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 8%
- This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)
-
The Thompson's Mix
- Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 12%
- This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)
Killer Adjustments - The Onryo
Killer Power
- Removed the Condemned cooldown
- Increased the number of Condemned stacks that lock in when a Survivor is hooked to 3 (was 2)
- Increased the Projection movement speed boost duration to 2 seconds (was 1.5)
- Increased movement speed while Manifesting to 4 m/s (was 3.68)
Events
- Modifier: Lights Out will be active from February 7, 2024 11:00am ET to February 14, 2024 11:00am ET.
- A Modifier: Lights Out event Tome will also open while the Modifier is active.
Bug Fixes
Archives
- The Brand New Part Skill Checks no longer award progress for Archive Quests requiring succeeding Generator Skill Checks.
Achievements
- The Nerves of Steel achievement now properly tracks Skill Checks.
Audio
- Fixed an issue where The Good Guys laugh could overlap the Slice & Dice scream
- Fixed an issue that caused no sound to be heard when an invite is accepted.
- Fixed an issue that caused all the Killers sounds to be muted when opening the option menus in-game.
- Fixed an issue where the End Game Collapse bell sound wasn't heard.
Bots
- Bots no longer run away from a Killer on a different floor.
Characters
- Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's "Wedding Dress" torso stretches and distorts when selecting the outfit icons.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Hag to be unable to move in any direction when attacking while carrying a Survivor.
- The Plague no longer has a 1 second cooldown before being able to attack after performing Vile Purge.
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where blockers prevented the killer from getting to a hook
- Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where items could be hidden under rubbles
- Fixed an issue with the Harvester where bots could get stuck
- Fixed an issue with the crashed Bus where Bots would not leave there position
- Fixed an issue in Underground Complex entity effect were clipped near a hook
- Fixed an issue in Mother's Dwelling where the nurse could not blink through railings around the house
- Fixed an issue with the collision on a maze tile in Pale Rose
- Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex where the The Singularity's Biopods would not stick to the walls properly
- Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where a collision would block the players from navigating as intended.
- Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where The Demogorgon could shred through different obstacles from the hill tile
- Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where an invisible collision was blocking the players navigations
- Fixed an issue where an unready Survivor could switch to the Killer role when attempting to start a Trial in custom matches.
Perks
- Fixed an issue that caused the Healing speed buff for Circle of Healing not to apply when the medkit runs out of charge while healing.
- The Save the Best for Last Perk now correctly grants 4% decreased attack cooldown instead of 5%.
- The Champion of Light perk properly grants the Hindered effect when the Killer is blinded while carrying a Survivor.
UI
- Fixed missing SFX when a player joins or leaves a party
- Fixed an unresponsive Daily Rituals button in the Main menu when coming back from a Killer Lobby or the Archives
- Fixed an issue where the cursor could be visible/movable during the intro cinematic
