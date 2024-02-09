It's getting colorful! I needed some beautiful carpets for the traders in the village of Wealdheim, which I am currently working on. Of course I can't keep these from you! Flowers can finally be gathered to make colors. Have fun with this small but colorful update.

Features and customizations

You can now gather flowers and boil them into colors in the cauldron.

With the new color set item you can create different colorful carpets.

As a small preview of the upcoming update, you can now discover small collapsed shacks in the world.

When creating a character, you can now change the background to see your settings on different terrains.

You can now walk over sticks and flints.

Mushrooms block a smaller area than before.

A gold coin is already displayed next to the quick inventory, but gold will not be introduced until the major update.

Bugfixes

Some special places could not be generated completely, which led to an error with loot crates.

A known item was not displayed in the recipe book if the items needed to craft it were still completely unknown.

Blargh the Great Devourer's AoE attack no longer dealt damage.

Some items did not perform the "wiggle animation" when mining.

Known bugs

Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.

Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battleground of "Blargh the Great Devourer".

Coming soon

The village of Wealdheim near the portal ruins.

