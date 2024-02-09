It's getting colorful! I needed some beautiful carpets for the traders in the village of Wealdheim, which I am currently working on. Of course I can't keep these from you! Flowers can finally be gathered to make colors. Have fun with this small but colorful update.
Features and customizations
- You can now gather flowers and boil them into colors in the cauldron.
- With the new color set item you can create different colorful carpets.
- As a small preview of the upcoming update, you can now discover small collapsed shacks in the world.
- When creating a character, you can now change the background to see your settings on different terrains.
- You can now walk over sticks and flints.
- Mushrooms block a smaller area than before.
- A gold coin is already displayed next to the quick inventory, but gold will not be introduced until the major update.
Bugfixes
- Some special places could not be generated completely, which led to an error with loot crates.
- A known item was not displayed in the recipe book if the items needed to craft it were still completely unknown.
- Blargh the Great Devourer's AoE attack no longer dealt damage.
- Some items did not perform the "wiggle animation" when mining.
Known bugs
- Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
- Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battleground of "Blargh the Great Devourer".
Coming soon
- The village of Wealdheim near the portal ruins.
