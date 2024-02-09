 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 9 February 2024

It's getting colorful!

A World of Little Legends update for 9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's getting colorful! I needed some beautiful carpets for the traders in the village of Wealdheim, which I am currently working on. Of course I can't keep these from you! Flowers can finally be gathered to make colors. Have fun with this small but colorful update.

Features and customizations

  • You can now gather flowers and boil them into colors in the cauldron.
  • With the new color set item you can create different colorful carpets.
  • As a small preview of the upcoming update, you can now discover small collapsed shacks in the world.
  • When creating a character, you can now change the background to see your settings on different terrains.
  • You can now walk over sticks and flints.
  • Mushrooms block a smaller area than before.
  • A gold coin is already displayed next to the quick inventory, but gold will not be introduced until the major update.

Bugfixes

  • Some special places could not be generated completely, which led to an error with loot crates.
  • A known item was not displayed in the recipe book if the items needed to craft it were still completely unknown.
  • Blargh the Great Devourer's AoE attack no longer dealt damage.
  • Some items did not perform the "wiggle animation" when mining.

Known bugs

  • Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
  • Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battleground of "Blargh the Great Devourer".

Coming soon

  • The village of Wealdheim near the portal ruins.

Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website
https://pad-soft.de/

