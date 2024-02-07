 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 7 February 2024

February Patch - Balance and Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance update: All gather tasks on easy and medium difficulty as well as most story levels are now more efficient, which means you get more resources from the forest
  • Fixed a number of smaller issues that you probably didn't even notice.
  • Fixed some remaining issues with achievements
  • Fixed some translation errors
  • Slightly streamlined the tutorial dialogs.
  • Reworked backend handling (leaderboards, achievements) to clean up the code.

