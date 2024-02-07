- Balance update: All gather tasks on easy and medium difficulty as well as most story levels are now more efficient, which means you get more resources from the forest
- Fixed a number of smaller issues that you probably didn't even notice.
- Fixed some remaining issues with achievements
- Fixed some translation errors
- Slightly streamlined the tutorial dialogs.
- Reworked backend handling (leaderboards, achievements) to clean up the code.
Black Forest update for 7 February 2024
February Patch - Balance and Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update