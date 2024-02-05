Age of Darkness: Final Stand – Update v0.11.4

Protectors of the Light,

Following the launch of Exile’s Return last month, our latest patch addresses several performance and technical issues that have impacted some players.

Thank you to our passionate community for all of the reports and feedback we have received. This is truly invaluable in helping us to continue to improve the Age of Darkness: Final Stand experience for all of our players.

As always please continue to report bugs or issues to our Player Support channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring these channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Crashes

Fixed a crash related to pathfinding that could occur across the Campaign Missions.

Fixed a crash in Mission 10 related to placing buildings within a units path.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the World Map in Campaign.

Performance Improvements

Improved the performance during Survival Death Night Crystal explosion.

Improved the performance during the Final Stand Cutscene moment.

Improved the performance when loading the game for the first time.

Fixes & Changes

SURVIVAL AND CAMPAIGN

Fixed an issue where F1 could select Garrisoned Units

Fixed an issue where in certain situations the player can instantly transport Garrisoned ranged units from one tower to another tower in the map.

Fixed an issue when about to cast a Heros ability you could click on buildings to cancel, leaving the spell indicator on.

Fixed an issue where fire damage over time did not go through Armour and was reduced by 70%.

Fixed an issue where Targetting Closest within the Target Prioritization system was not working as intended.

Fixed an issue where when Alt-tabbing during gameplay could result in the Alt key from locking. Causing unit selection, move commands and many minor issues to behave unexpectedly.

CAMPAIGN

Fixed an issue in the World Map where the Music would play inconsistently

Mission 4

Fixed an issue where the opening cutscene was de-synced causing stuttering and poor quality.

Fixed an issue where players had to skip a cutscene in order to progress.

Mission 7

Fixed an issue where an enemy Tower could attack units further than the Tower’s attack range.

Fixed an issue where the final cutscene SFX was not playing as intended.

Mission 8

Fixed an issue where with pathfinding that caused Nightmares to not put pressure from the left side of the map.

Fixed an issue where Nightmares would get stuck within Trade Bazaars across the map.

Fixed an issue where collision was missing near the ‘Slay the Commander’ objective.

Mission 10

Fixed an issue where the Crusher’s Roar VFX momentarily appeared in the incorrect direction.

Fixed an issue with volume balancing across the Mission.

Known Issues

Using old saves in the new update will cause various unintended gameplay behaviour.

Observed an issue where some player may lose their campaign progression.

In a rare occasion Heroes may auto-attack with a fire FX.

Pressing ‘-’ will display a ping mouse cursor and requires a second press to de-activate.

Enemy units in campaign won’t agro onto attacking Ballista or Below Towers.

In survival Death Night music may not always play.

Have observed performance hitches in Mission 6 when a Hero’s ability is cast for the first time.

In survival collision is missing on the Dark Crystals.

Throughout Campaign, save/loading can cause objective makers to behave unintentionally.

Some UI Prompts remain untranslated across all languages.

Impaler projectiles don’t shred the Armour off enemy buildings across Campaign.

Building a Lumber Yard won’t highlight trees within its radius.

In some cases Heroes and Units can get stuck on terrain set dressing during Campaign Missions.

Merek’s Halberd Hurricane can miss in some cases when used in a group of Nightmares.

Buildings may display construction VFX when the camera focuses on them while navigating throughout the map.

Player can see all objective locations early on the Mini-Map in Mission 9.

Player may be able to incorrectly path through the enemy’s gates in Campaign.

Minimap objective pings in Campaign are not always persisting in some Missions.

In some missions background music may not play correctly or at all.

Character Models can stand and clip with the Character Pedestal on the World Map.

In Mission 5 the player will see incorrect Objective Information on the Mission Success screen.

Dialogue Barks may be playing multiple times within Campaign Missions.

Save Loading throughout the campaign may cause issues with Progression triggers for that mission.

There are some issues with Cutscenes missing characters during Mission 9.

Cutscenes may play twice when skipped in certain situations.

In some cases Units will get stuck running on the spot when trying to reach unreachable terrain.

Cinematic Subtitle Timing is not matching to Cinematic Audio for Dunstock, Storm Eye and the Final Cinematic.

In some cases the player will see missing Audio across cutscenes throughout the Campaign.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘player-support’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

Age of Darkness: Final Stand