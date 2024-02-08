Patch Notes - Version 0.1.4

Hello everyone.

The new patch (v0.1.4) is here. It contains bugfixes and most importantly, the addition of an Easy difficulty to the Horde mode. It's aimed at helping beginner players who are feeling overwhelmed and having a hard time with the Normal difficulty to learn the basics of combat until they can confidently move to the Normal difficulty and above.

New Features

Added the Easy difficulty to Horde mode The number of maximum active enemies per party size is decreased (the party size mechanism that balances the maximum number of enemies that can be active at the same time has always been in the game, this is only an adjustment for the Easy difficulty) The number of enemies that can attack you at the same time is decreased Enemies have their damage decreased Profera heal and buff percentages are decreased Chaotic enemy variants do not spawn at all The duration of the Forge is increased The number of items that spawn around the level is increased, and the time it takes for them to spawn is decreased The reward received when defeating the boss is decreased

Added the statue of January's transmog contest winner (Ficdor) to the Willpower Nexus

General Bugfixes

Potentially* fixed a bug where clients would start a match with the HUD in Spectator mode

Fixed a bug where items spawned throughout the level would disappear if a player joined the room

Fixed a bug where Falcatus' special attacks damage such as explosions and projectiles were not scaling with the difficulty

Fixed a bug where the spawn VFX / SFX would play twice when a player spawned

Fixed a bug where Vitreo's spells would stop working if a player left the room

Fixed a bug where choosing voice type 2 in the character creation screen would be ignored

Potentially* fixed a bug where if you were dead and spectating another player, the HUD would constantly switch between the spectated player's HUD and your own

Fixed an animation bug that happened when a client would get ready at the Endless boss portal and if the timer ended without said client leaving the ready state, they'd still maintain the ready animation for new late joiner clients

Fixed a UI bug with the leaderboard refresh method where changing tabs too fast would result in display errors

Added extra safety checks to prevent several minor UI-related bugs

Added extra safety checks to prevent several minor combat and input-related bugs

Added extra safety checks to prevent several minor audio-related bugs

Potentially fixing a bug means we couldn't reproduce the error anymore (or reliably, at least) and attempted to fix it regardless, testing it internally to check if nothing would break but unsure if it really got fixed and if it might happen again, usually due to the error being hard to reproduce (or due to us not knowing how to reproduce it exactly).

Known Issues

It seems we haven't yet been able to fix a bug where enemies sometimes become invisible. We decided to report this here since in the last patch we mentioned we could have potentially fixed it. We'll keep looking into it.

And that's it for this patch. The February transmog contest is also live, so head over to our Discord server and check out the transmog-contest channel for detailed instructions on how to join it.

And if you haven't seen our post about the Early Access Planned Content, please take a look at it to know what to expect from the game in terms of major updates until we reach version 1.0. It's still early days and we're a small team working hard to make the best game we can, so please bear with us.

If you have any questions, feel free to join our Discord server or use the Steam discussion forums to reach out to us and connect with other players in the community.

Once again, thanks for all the support so far. As always, if you know about someone who might be interested in the game, please spread the word! And don't forget to leave us a review on Steam - it really helps.

See you next time.