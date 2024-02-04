Regular Update Feb 4th

Important changes:
- New potion types & upgrades
- Can manually choose the output direction for basic, smart, and electric assemblers using a toggle
- Mana "generator" that provides a constant output of mana, as opposed to the inconsistent output of pressure plates
- Two new weapon sounds
- Three new tracks: Goblin' gems, Death contraption safety inspection, and Beetlejuice Grinder
Bugfixes & Performance:
- New saves should no longer have the bug where some islands do not spawn
- Slight performance increase as item count increases
- Fixed discord icon, added in wiki to the main page
Changed files in this update