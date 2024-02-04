 Skip to content

Mob Factory update for 4 February 2024

Regular Update Feb 4th

Important changes:

  • New potion types & upgrades
  • Can manually choose the output direction for basic, smart, and electric assemblers using a toggle
  • Mana "generator" that provides a constant output of mana, as opposed to the inconsistent output of pressure plates
  • Two new weapon sounds
  • Three new tracks: Goblin' gems, Death contraption safety inspection, and Beetlejuice Grinder

Bugfixes & Performance:

  • New saves should no longer have the bug where some islands do not spawn
  • Slight performance increase as item count increases
  • Fixed discord icon, added in wiki to the main page

