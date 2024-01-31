 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Space Club update for 31 January 2024

v1.1.0 Patch Notes - Steamdeck verified...?

Share · View all patches · Build 13327975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I updated the credits menu to include the entire localization team as well as special thanks to a ton of awesome people, I fixed a few minor UI bugs, and hopefully, did the last thing to make the game fully Steamdeck Verified! Look out for that green check! :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1100291 Depot 1100291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link