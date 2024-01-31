Update, Version 20240131

English

############Content################

[Tileset]New Tileset: Dark Palace (To be used when making the Throne of the Dark Elf King. For now, you can use it in your pocket dimension.)

[Cave of Dreamers]Added a Spell Fusion Master. He provides a service to remove elemental proficiency limitations when fusion spells if you can pay him some money.

简体中文

############Content################

【图块】新图块：黑暗宫殿（将会被用于黑暗精灵王的王座。现在，你可以在你的口袋空间中使用。）

【梦幻洞穴】加入了法术融合师。他提供能够让你在法术融合时不需要任何元素熟练度的服务。（如果你能支付足够的费用的话。）

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/94a3bad7

https://pastelink.net/8t5sujuh