New Update V01312024

Greetings Skyline Sprinters!

We're thrilled to bring you the latest update for your favorite racing adventure - Version V01312024 is now available!

What's New:

Fixed White Watch Tower Door Issue: We've addressed a pesky problem in the Hawaii map where players were having trouble entering the white watch tower. The door is now accessible, thanks to a resized collision that ensures a smoother experience.

General Map Enhancements: Multiple maps have received some love! We've implemented various improvements to enhance the overall gaming experience. Keep an eye out for smoother terrains and more immersive landscapes.

Version Details:

Version: V01312024

Release Date: 01/31/2024

How to Update:

Reboot Steam if the game is not automatically updating to the newest version.

We appreciate your continued support and feedback. Feel free to share your thoughts on the update, and let us know if you encounter any issues. Your input is invaluable as we strive to make Skyline Sprinters the ultimate racing adventure!

Get ready to hit the roads with these exciting improvements. Buckle up, rev those engines, and race on!

Happy Sprinting!

Crimeenginegames.