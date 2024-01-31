Patch notes v0.4.5

- Added /age command to check character play time
- Added 'last seen' for friends and guild members
- Added a 'Logout' button to character select screen
- Logout option on Dashboard now takes players to Character Select screen
- Hat visibility setting saved on logout
- Mounted status saved on logout
- Fixed a bug that would cause players to be stuck in guilds even after leaving or being kicked
- Fixed misc bugs with Leaderboards
- Fixed a bug that would cause players to get stuck in place when dismounting by casting a spell
- Fixed a bug that would cause the chat text box to lose focus, allowing hotkeys to function while chat was active
- Updated channel names in chat channel select dropdown
- 'Group Loot' used to drop items only for the party member who delivered the killing blow to a monster. Common drops are now cycled through party members in order. Rare and uncommon items are still rolled on
- Updated Overseer to prevent griefing and holding boss
- Updated reconnect method to prevent frequent disconnects when playing with weak connection
- Fixed party loot settings UI
- Added a confirm button for requesting account deletion
