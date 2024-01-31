 Skip to content

Heartwood Online update for 31 January 2024

Patch notes v0.4.5

Patch notes v0.4.5 · Build 13327766

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added /age command to check character play time
  • Added 'last seen' for friends and guild members
  • Added a 'Logout' button to character select screen
  • Logout option on Dashboard now takes players to Character Select screen
  • Hat visibility setting saved on logout
  • Mounted status saved on logout
  • Fixed a bug that would cause players to be stuck in guilds even after leaving or being kicked
  • Fixed misc bugs with Leaderboards
  • Fixed a bug that would cause players to get stuck in place when dismounting by casting a spell
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the chat text box to lose focus, allowing hotkeys to function while chat was active
  • Updated channel names in chat channel select dropdown
  • 'Group Loot' used to drop items only for the party member who delivered the killing blow to a monster. Common drops are now cycled through party members in order. Rare and uncommon items are still rolled on
  • Updated Overseer to prevent griefing and holding boss
  • Updated reconnect method to prevent frequent disconnects when playing with weak connection
  • Fixed party loot settings UI
  • Added a confirm button for requesting account deletion

Changed files in this update

