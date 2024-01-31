Countdown to Stormgate on NextFest

Share · View all patches · Build 13327722 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 19:26:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're livestreaming some recent gameplay in anticipation of Next Fest from Feb 5-12.

This Steam Next Fest open beta playtest features two main game modes:

3P Co-op vs. AI mode featuring two playable Heroes (Blockade and Maloc)

Competitive 1v1 (no Heroes)

Custom lobbies are also available for trying different maps.

Stormgate puts you in command of mighty armies fighting for survival in a new science fantasy universe. This playtest build includes two factions with a third faction coming to a future playtest in the months ahead, before the game's scheduled mid-year Early Access launch.

GLHF (Good luck, have fun!)