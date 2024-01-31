 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stormgate update for 31 January 2024

Countdown to Stormgate on NextFest

Share · View all patches · Build 13327722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're livestreaming some recent gameplay in anticipation of Next Fest from Feb 5-12.

This Steam Next Fest open beta playtest features two main game modes:

  • 3P Co-op vs. AI mode featuring two playable Heroes (Blockade and Maloc)
  • Competitive 1v1 (no Heroes)

Custom lobbies are also available for trying different maps.

Stormgate puts you in command of mighty armies fighting for survival in a new science fantasy universe. This playtest build includes two factions with a third faction coming to a future playtest in the months ahead, before the game's scheduled mid-year Early Access launch.

GLHF (Good luck, have fun!)

Changed depots in staging_cinnamon branch

View more data in app history for build 13327722
Depot 2012511 Depot 2012511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link