Countdown to Stormgate on NextFest

We're livestreaming some recent gameplay in anticipation of Next Fest from Feb 5-12.
This Steam Next Fest open beta playtest features two main game modes:
- 3P Co-op vs. AI mode featuring two playable Heroes (Blockade and Maloc)
- Competitive 1v1 (no Heroes)
Custom lobbies are also available for trying different maps.
Stormgate puts you in command of mighty armies fighting for survival in a new science fantasy universe. This playtest build includes two factions with a third faction coming to a future playtest in the months ahead, before the game's scheduled mid-year Early Access launch.
GLHF (Good luck, have fun!)
