Idle Space Navy update for 31 January 2024

Idle Space Navy 0.09.5

Build 13327677

I'd made a bit of a hiccup fixing some stuff in 0.09.4 - here's a fix for that hiccup and a few others, as well as an engine upgrade! We've gone from Unity 2021.3 LTS (which is in its final months of support) to Unity 2022.3 LTS (which will be supported until at least 2025).

Here's what all changed:

  • Fixed a bug where inactive ships were leaving “ghosts” in weapons and modules.
  • Fixed a bug in the Items lists where items would appear selected when they were not.
  • Fixed a bug in the start-up routine caused by a prior UI bugfix. Saves loaded in 0.09.4 are still valid and do not need a new game made.
  • Fixed a bug in Sun Crystal redemptions.

Players' saves from prior versions are still good. 30 Sun Crystals were awarded to players of prior versions in order to compensate for the redemption errors and save-loading bugs in 0.09.4.

