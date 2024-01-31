Update 1.05 "Quick Controlled Bursts"

ADDED
-Full Controller Support
-Hatch Animations on Pause Screen
-New Splash Screen Animation
FIXED
-Switched to DX11 as DX12 was causing GPU crashes on the Start Screen
-Disable Dialogue Button now saves
-Buttons will no longer cause your ship to take collisions
-Fixed E0M7 Scout Badge Achievement not populating
CHANGED
-Improved Collision Mesh of Ship, making random bumps less likely
-Collisions no longer register if they occur less than 0.1 seconds from eachother
-Changed Dev Time on E0M5 from 80 to 90 seconds
Changed files in this update