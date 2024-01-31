 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starlight Scouts update for 31 January 2024

Update 1.05 "Quick Controlled Bursts"

Share · View all patches · Build 13327619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED
-Full Controller Support
-Hatch Animations on Pause Screen
-New Splash Screen Animation

FIXED
-Switched to DX11 as DX12 was causing GPU crashes on the Start Screen
-Disable Dialogue Button now saves
-Buttons will no longer cause your ship to take collisions
-Fixed E0M7 Scout Badge Achievement not populating

CHANGED
-Improved Collision Mesh of Ship, making random bumps less likely
-Collisions no longer register if they occur less than 0.1 seconds from eachother
-Changed Dev Time on E0M5 from 80 to 90 seconds

Changed files in this update

Depot 2753421 Depot 2753421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link