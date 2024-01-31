Update 1.05 "Quick Controlled Bursts"

ADDED

-Full Controller Support

-Hatch Animations on Pause Screen

-New Splash Screen Animation

FIXED

-Switched to DX11 as DX12 was causing GPU crashes on the Start Screen

-Disable Dialogue Button now saves

-Buttons will no longer cause your ship to take collisions

-Fixed E0M7 Scout Badge Achievement not populating

CHANGED

-Improved Collision Mesh of Ship, making random bumps less likely

-Collisions no longer register if they occur less than 0.1 seconds from eachother

-Changed Dev Time on E0M5 from 80 to 90 seconds