Spire Horizon update for 31 January 2024

Spire Horizon Last Major Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13327599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spire Horizon Last Major Update Announcement (31 January 2024)

  • We don't have to select the language again and again and again, now you can change the language directly in the GUI.
  • 10 new monsters in Desert King.
  • 8 new monsters in Winter Edge.
  • New armor set: "Bone Lord."
  • New armor set: "Dragonic."
  • New Weapon Tier 3! (Of course, stronger than Tier 2!)
  • New Weapon Tier 3 Design (more fantastic than Tier 2).
  • New Tier 3 weapons (100 new different weapon colors and designs).
  • 100+ new weapons.
  • Remove storm in Desert King.
  • Remove storm in Winter Edge.
  • New NPCs in Desert King.
  • New NPCs in Winter Edge.
  • Add checkpoint for each floor.
  • Desert King Quest
  • Winter Edge Quest.
  • Complete the main story and conclusion of Spire Horizon.
  • Change online mode to stable.
  • Players can now drop unused items by dragging the item into the empty space to the right of the inventory slot.
  • Add achievements.
  • Double experience from monsters.
  • Release Spire Horizon on the Epic Game Store (Q1 2024)

