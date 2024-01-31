Spire Horizon Last Major Update Announcement (31 January 2024)
- We don't have to select the language again and again and again, now you can change the language directly in the GUI.
- 10 new monsters in Desert King.
- 8 new monsters in Winter Edge.
- New armor set: "Bone Lord."
- New armor set: "Dragonic."
- New Weapon Tier 3! (Of course, stronger than Tier 2!)
- New Weapon Tier 3 Design (more fantastic than Tier 2).
- New Tier 3 weapons (100 new different weapon colors and designs).
- 100+ new weapons.
- Remove storm in Desert King.
- Remove storm in Winter Edge.
- New NPCs in Desert King.
- New NPCs in Winter Edge.
- Add checkpoint for each floor.
- Desert King Quest
- Winter Edge Quest.
- Complete the main story and conclusion of Spire Horizon.
- Change online mode to stable.
- Players can now drop unused items by dragging the item into the empty space to the right of the inventory slot.
- Add achievements.
- Double experience from monsters.
- Release Spire Horizon on the Epic Game Store (Q1 2024)
