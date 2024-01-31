Update v0.5: Difficulty Modes, Experience, Perks

Hello everyone!

We're excited to announce the launch of the new v0.5 update! Our team sees this update as a significant milestone in the development of Inout. We're thrilled that our players will have even more fun playing the game!

What's New:

Difficulty Modes

We've now added three difficulty modes to the game: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. You can choose the level of challenge you're ready for and experience the adventure anew, pushing your limits to the extreme.

Experience and Perks

We've introduced an experience system that allows players to grow and develop throughout the game. Unique perks have been added, enabling you to delve deeper into the gameplay experience and experiment with different game characteristics.

Game Statistics

Players can now track their progress with detailed game statistics, showing the experience gained and the actions rewarded.

"Mother's Heart" Quest

A new quest has been added - "Mother's Heart." This side quest is optional but completing it grants a pleasant gameplay bonus.

New Environmental Screamers

Several new environmental screamers have been introduced, enhancing the horror atmosphere for even deeper immersion into the gameplay.

Achievements

With the improvements to the game mechanics, we've adjusted the current achievements and added a few new ones. As the game content grows, we'll continue to expand these, creating more interesting goals and challenges.

Game Rebalancing

The addition of difficulty modes necessitated a thorough rebalancing of the gameplay. We've strived to provide a fair and engaging game experience, which we will continue to refine in future updates.

We've also fixed some bugs in this update.

In Development:

New Map

We're excited to share that after making gameplay improvements, we're ready to resume the development of the second map! In the new map, we aim to introduce new game mechanics, intriguing possessed behaviors, and even more terrifying screamers!

We value your feedback and invite you to contact us on Discord anytime.

Inout Discord: https://discord.com/invite/8D4UkbD8WA