Open Mod 2024.1.19 [31-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big issue where the non full auto sounds could not be heard for other players over the network

-fixed a big issue where if the player would quick tap the fire for auto weapons then the other players would not hear the fire sound over the network

-fixed an issue where the tracers would appear in the wrong position, starting from behind the player, when we would look at another player shooting

Added/Changed:

-the fracturing system is now added to realtime map lights. Now those lights are really destroyable/fracturable too!

-added a variety of breaking sounds when destroying a light

-added a variety of breaking glass sounds when destroying a glass

-added sound effects when toggling the lightswitches on or off (2 sounds)

-added sound effects when toggling the house powersouces on or off (2 sounds)

-final polishes and optimizations to the new fracturing system. It now should be pretty stable and complete

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around