bug fixes and language addition patch 2.0.1

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue with music slider not working

Fixed issue with mouse sensitivity slider not saving after changes.

Fixed issue with hungry saiko getting stuck if atempting to take meat from players hand.

Fixed issue with hungry saiko and yui endless stuck together in a loop

Fixed some text overlap issue

Fixed some bunny voices not playing.

Fixed some other minor issues.

Additions:

Added Russian and indonesian language.

Added option to control volume for shrine bunny voice.

Added settings menu for changing volume,music,shrin voice,mouse sensitivity in pause menu.