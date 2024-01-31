 Skip to content

Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 31 January 2024

bug fixes and language addition patch 2.0.1

Build 13327243

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with music slider not working
Fixed issue with mouse sensitivity slider not saving after changes.
Fixed issue with hungry saiko getting stuck if atempting to take meat from players hand.
Fixed issue with hungry saiko and yui endless stuck together in a loop
Fixed some text overlap issue
Fixed some bunny voices not playing.
Fixed some other minor issues.

Additions:
Added Russian and indonesian language.
Added option to control volume for shrine bunny voice.
Added settings menu for changing volume,music,shrin voice,mouse sensitivity in pause menu.

