An anniversary gift - free mobile version of AwSW.

It doesn't seem that long ago that I wrote the last anniversary post. Time can just fly when you're busy. Despite that, I unfortunately wasn't able to keep the anticipated release date of 2023 for the sequel to Angels with Scaly Wings.

I again could go into the reasons for why the game is taking so long due to the vastly increased scope compared to the first game, but I've already talked about that at length.

Skip the next few paragraphs if you want to go into the sequel with no prior knowledge (which I would recommend).

--Potential spoilers starting here--

[spoiler]Perhaps one tidbit I haven't mentioned before is that this time around, the main character will be working with a team of characters instead of mostly being on their own. What does this mean?

There will be a lot more scenes where multiple characters are present, and they will feature interactions between these characters.

Investigations are much more interesting this time around, and will typically involve at least one other character besides the player character.

The presence of one or more other characters during these scenes add a lot of complexity as they will be influenced by each character's moods and other factors.

Doing this when the game's final script will have roughly double the word count compared to the first game is adding a lot more work than we initially anticipated.

But we'll keep at it! And I think the end result will be more than worth it.[/spoiler]

--Potential spoilers ending here--

I am definitely planning to show much more of the game throughout this year.

But to ease the wait a little bit, we have prepared something special for you.

Some years back, we created a mobile version of the game for android devices. Unfortunately, we never got the opportunity to publish it on the various mobile platforms, so we are adding the .apk file for this to Steam and itch.io.

So, anyone who has previously purchased Angels with Scaly Wings will be able to access and play this mobile version.

However, there is a downside to this. As we made this version some years ago, it is only updated to version 1.08. The latest patches, including the Japanese language overhaul and other added languages are not present here.

But we figured we should make this version available as we had no other way to release it at this point and it's just been sitting here collecting dust.

Quite some effort went into making the game work as nicely as possible on both phones and tablets, including gesture controls, and new settings to adjust text and cursor size.

On Steam, you should find the .apk file to install it on your android device in the game's install directory.

On itch.io, you should find the file available as separate download on the game's download page.