-Increased the difficulty of ??? slightly
-Added some stability to bossfights. At lower FPS or FPS spikes Hapi would sometimes get launched ( the Cosmo bossfight in LL for example).
-Tweaked ending choice sensitivity
-Fixed soft lock if you alt-tab while in a boss/race end screen. (now you can click anywhere on the screen and it will return you)
-Fixed Level Bounds returning to the correct map in a secret site
-Added another Key in the hub
Kitten Burst update for 31 January 2024
Kitten Burst v3.03
