Kitten Burst v3.03

-Increased the difficulty of ??? slightly

-Added some stability to bossfights. At lower FPS or FPS spikes Hapi would sometimes get launched ( the Cosmo bossfight in LL for example).

-Tweaked ending choice sensitivity

-Fixed soft lock if you alt-tab while in a boss/race end screen. (now you can click anywhere on the screen and it will return you)

-Fixed Level Bounds returning to the correct map in a secret site

-Added another Key in the hub