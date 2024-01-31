 Skip to content

Kitten Burst update for 31 January 2024

Kitten Burst v3.03

Last edited by Wendy

-Increased the difficulty of ??? slightly
-Added some stability to bossfights. At lower FPS or FPS spikes Hapi would sometimes get launched ( the Cosmo bossfight in LL for example).
-Tweaked ending choice sensitivity
-Fixed soft lock if you alt-tab while in a boss/race end screen. (now you can click anywhere on the screen and it will return you)
-Fixed Level Bounds returning to the correct map in a secret site
-Added another Key in the hub

