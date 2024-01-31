 Skip to content

Terranny update for 31 January 2024

0.2.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a sandbox demonstration, triggers when A6 is unlocked or manually through the help settings ([F1], orientation has to be complete)
  • Improved graphics for sandbox obstacles
  • Added ability to edit obstacle colors in sandbox (right click on obstacle in edit window)
  • Changed default locations for some windows
  • Disabled node outcomes if they don't point to an empty cell during orientation
  • Various graphical changes and bug fixes

