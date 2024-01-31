- Added a sandbox demonstration, triggers when A6 is unlocked or manually through the help settings ([F1], orientation has to be complete)
- Improved graphics for sandbox obstacles
- Added ability to edit obstacle colors in sandbox (right click on obstacle in edit window)
- Changed default locations for some windows
- Disabled node outcomes if they don't point to an empty cell during orientation
- Various graphical changes and bug fixes
Terranny update for 31 January 2024
0.2.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
