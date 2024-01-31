- Added a stats page that tracks how much you're farming.
- Improved all text in the game.
- Removed the trade cost overview page. All item costs can still be seen in the item tooltips.
- Added ctrl s to save the game.
- Added a tabs to spaces option.
- Missing unlock errors now tell you which unlock you're missing.
- Fixed unlock function being able to bypass unlocks.
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 31 January 2024
Stats Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
