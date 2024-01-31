 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 31 January 2024

Stats Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13326936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a stats page that tracks how much you're farming.
  • Improved all text in the game.
  • Removed the trade cost overview page. All item costs can still be seen in the item tooltips.
  • Added ctrl s to save the game.
  • Added a tabs to spaces option.
  • Missing unlock errors now tell you which unlock you're missing.
    • Fixed unlock function being able to bypass unlocks.

