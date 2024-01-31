Operation Food to Gold - Update 12

Update 12

New Gambling

Box has been replaced with gambling slots. It sort of works like a casino slot game, except you get random points and get a reward for those points. Good luck on getting that jackpot! It's hard but not impossible.

The new french girl, Monique, will give you a free spin every hour. Dating your Commander DLC owners get 5 from her.

New Girls

Monique - Gambling

Ryan - Milk (obviously)

Bess - Rice

Old Girls

Abby - remade art and line art

Trisha - remade art and line art

Emika - updated hair color

Zoey - updated eye color

Ginny - remade art and line art

Jane - updated hair color

All 15 Waifus are now done and their art has been polished. Now to animate them and make them dateable.

Have fun gambling your purple matter away!

_Also, no, I won't make it faster. _The dramatic pause is fun and needed, because I want to animate Monique reacting to your wins, so it's needed. It's pretty fast as is now.

Also, added anti-cheat protection to all of you that were loading the manual save after gambling ;)

It's nothing special, but enough to discourage you.

Thanks for reading and playing!

Have fun!