Open Beta Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Pioneers,

Today we are launching our Open Beta on Steam for all our Early Access players!

We will update the Open Beta with upcoming gameplay improvements as well as bigger content updates before they will be published in the Early Access version.

Everyone who owns the Early Access version is invited to help us test new improvements and features.

If you want to participate, please read the patch notes carefully and share bug reports and feedback in Open Beta Discussions.

Please also keep in mind that Pioneers of Pagonia is still in development and that this version is not representative of the final quality and scope of the game.

Thank you for your support!

Here is a guide to find the Open Beta branch on Steam:

Right click on the game in the Steam library and select “Properties”.

Click on “Betas” and select the Open Beta branch from the dropdown menu on the right (in the screenshot set to "none", but once you click on it "Open Beta" should appear).

No password needed.

Thank you for your helping us to improve the game and make it the best as it can be!

Have fun testing and see you in Pagonia!