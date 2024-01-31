 Skip to content

Supersonic Bridge Racing Playtest update for 31 January 2024

Update 3.1.1: New Levels, new Visuals, new Racer Mode

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

5 brand-new levels

Single-Player Builder

  • Builder ship
  • Builder Collision = Time Penalty
  • Render changes to visually declutter the view

Single-Player Racer

  • Complete Track now visible at start
  • Controls for Throttle and Brakes
  • No more stars. Your time matters! (the faster the better)

Leaderboard

  • now with steam usernames
  • your builder + racer times now define your position
    Local-Multiplayer
  • Bugged because of the changes to the single-player

Please join the discord and tell me what you think!
Supersonic Bridge Racing Discord

Changed files in this update

