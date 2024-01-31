Update 3.1.1: New Levels, new Visuals, new Racer Mode

Features
5 brand-new levels
Single-Player Builder
- Builder ship
- Builder Collision = Time Penalty
- Render changes to visually declutter the view
Single-Player Racer
- Complete Track now visible at start
- Controls for Throttle and Brakes
- No more stars. Your time matters! (the faster the better)
Leaderboard
- now with steam usernames
- your builder + racer times now define your position
Local-Multiplayer
- Bugged because of the changes to the single-player
Please join the discord and tell me what you think!
Supersonic Bridge Racing Discord
Changed files in this update