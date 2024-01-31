Small update, 31.01

Captains!
We'd like to share a list of changes of today's update:
- It is again possible to post announcements;
- Fixed the search function in the window for creating lots for purchases;
- Improved the game's client stability.
~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team
