 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Torschützenkönig update for 31 January 2024

Quick Fix Update 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13326497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrections to Steam Leaderboards, Achievements, and Stats
  • Fixed a bug causing very long injuries
  • Fully adorned 2nd League in England with emblems
  • More emblems for the 2nd League in Spain
  • Improved allocation of emblems for amateur clubs (Cup)
  • Improved co-time management by agent
  • Fixed issue with exotic countries as separate nations
  • Fixed bug in penalty shootout extension
  • Corrected errors in shot statistics
  • Stronger penalties for missed chances
  • Family dialog now always up to date
  • Health sliders now reset properly
  • Corrected health settings in multiplayer mode
  • Swapped even/odd numbers in roulette
  • Improved girlfriend, only actions after the first date possible
  • Improved starting own company feature
  • Removed ability to start the same company multiple times
  • Enhanced position/secound position selection
  • Corrected spelling errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1676861 Depot 1676861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link