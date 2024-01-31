- Corrections to Steam Leaderboards, Achievements, and Stats
- Fixed a bug causing very long injuries
- Fully adorned 2nd League in England with emblems
- More emblems for the 2nd League in Spain
- Improved allocation of emblems for amateur clubs (Cup)
- Improved co-time management by agent
- Fixed issue with exotic countries as separate nations
- Fixed bug in penalty shootout extension
- Corrected errors in shot statistics
- Stronger penalties for missed chances
- Family dialog now always up to date
- Health sliders now reset properly
- Corrected health settings in multiplayer mode
- Swapped even/odd numbers in roulette
- Improved girlfriend, only actions after the first date possible
- Improved starting own company feature
- Removed ability to start the same company multiple times
- Enhanced position/secound position selection
- Corrected spelling errors
Torschützenkönig update for 31 January 2024
Quick Fix Update 1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
