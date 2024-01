Share · View all patches · Build 13326421 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue with the lodestone not displaying the correct player stats.

Resolved a problem where the lodestone interact widget would appear from a considerable distance.

Made several adjustments to the arcane spire level to enhance its overall video game feel.

Dodge/Rolling now also functions as crouching, allowing players to roll under objects previously only accessible through crouching. Crouching functionality remains unchanged.