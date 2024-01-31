 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Ore update for 31 January 2024

Update 0.21 out! "Workbenches"

Share · View all patches · Build 13326393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Workbench update 0.21 is finaly here!

This is one of the bigger patches that is laying the foundation for whats coming in the future. ːsteamhappyː

• Designed a new map specifically for the tutorial.
• Introduced an optional starter map featuring a physical store and fuel tank.
• Developed a quest menu, with quests designed as optional "side hustles."
• Enabled the placement and construction of a sell station, similar to the coal plant.
• Introduced workbenches for crafting build blocks, and creating parts.
• Improved inventory systems.
• Revamped the store for easier navigation, including adjustments to prices, quantities, and timings.
• Enhanced animations and handtool usage to make the character feel more "alive."
• Added the ability to play/create your own company.
• Implemented options for a custom logo and name.
• Enabled fund transfers to and from the company account in saves.
• Company level progression now aligns with the company itself, not the save.
• Provided information on conveyors to simplify understanding of store functions.
• Made significant progress on the "back-end," laying the foundation for optimization, multiplayer, and additional features.
• Corrected grammatical errors.
• Fixed the big loaders collisions
• Conveyor collisions improved
• Added sounds and effects to varius things
• other smaller fixes

Next up now is the next gen vehicles! ːsteamhappyː

Best regards
Christian & The team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009351 Depot 2009351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link