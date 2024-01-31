Update 0.21 out! "Workbenches"

The Workbench update 0.21 is finaly here!
This is one of the bigger patches that is laying the foundation for whats coming in the future. ːsteamhappyː
• Designed a new map specifically for the tutorial.
• Introduced an optional starter map featuring a physical store and fuel tank.
• Developed a quest menu, with quests designed as optional "side hustles."
• Enabled the placement and construction of a sell station, similar to the coal plant.
• Introduced workbenches for crafting build blocks, and creating parts.
• Improved inventory systems.
• Revamped the store for easier navigation, including adjustments to prices, quantities, and timings.
• Enhanced animations and handtool usage to make the character feel more "alive."
• Added the ability to play/create your own company.
• Implemented options for a custom logo and name.
• Enabled fund transfers to and from the company account in saves.
• Company level progression now aligns with the company itself, not the save.
• Provided information on conveyors to simplify understanding of store functions.
• Made significant progress on the "back-end," laying the foundation for optimization, multiplayer, and additional features.
• Corrected grammatical errors.
• Fixed the big loaders collisions
• Conveyor collisions improved
• Added sounds and effects to varius things
• other smaller fixes
Next up now is the next gen vehicles! ːsteamhappyː
Best regards
Christian & The team
