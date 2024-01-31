Update 0.21 out! "Workbenches"

The Workbench update 0.21 is finaly here!

This is one of the bigger patches that is laying the foundation for whats coming in the future. ːsteamhappyː

• Designed a new map specifically for the tutorial.

• Introduced an optional starter map featuring a physical store and fuel tank.

• Developed a quest menu, with quests designed as optional "side hustles."

• Enabled the placement and construction of a sell station, similar to the coal plant.

• Introduced workbenches for crafting build blocks, and creating parts.

• Improved inventory systems.

• Revamped the store for easier navigation, including adjustments to prices, quantities, and timings.

• Enhanced animations and handtool usage to make the character feel more "alive."

• Added the ability to play/create your own company.

• Implemented options for a custom logo and name.

• Enabled fund transfers to and from the company account in saves.

• Company level progression now aligns with the company itself, not the save.

• Provided information on conveyors to simplify understanding of store functions.

• Made significant progress on the "back-end," laying the foundation for optimization, multiplayer, and additional features.

• Corrected grammatical errors.

• Fixed the big loaders collisions

• Conveyor collisions improved

• Added sounds and effects to varius things

• other smaller fixes



Next up now is the next gen vehicles! ːsteamhappyː

Best regards

Christian & The team