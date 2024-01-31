 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nocturnals Playtest update for 31 January 2024

Final (hopefully) Playtest Version

Share · View all patches · Build 13326383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build introduces a new menu system as well as options for Controller/Mouse sensitivity changes.

It also includes "object glinting" to highlight objects in the world that can be interacted with.
(Thanks Mikal)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2759191 Depot 2759191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link