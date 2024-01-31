 Skip to content

Frontline: World At War update for 31 January 2024

v1.1.3

Build 13326356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends, just wanted to drop a line and express our gratitude for the valuable feedback you've shared.
We've made some nifty additions in our latest update based on your suggestions. Now you can easily see the number of units compared to the max limit, get a glimpse of your total income per turn, and even choose to disband troops if needed. We hope these small changes make your experience even smoother.

  • Units present/ Max number of units
  • Income per turn
    -Disband unit (press DEL to remove to disband any friendly unit)
    Cheers!

