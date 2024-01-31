Share · View all patches · Build 13326352 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 16:59:19 UTC by Wendy

New Graphics:

"Graphics Improvement" was builded. You will be able to get better graphics with the same optimized settings. The differences between the graphics in Update 0.4 and Update 0.5 are shown in the images below.

0.5 Graphics:

0.4 Graphics:

Other Innovations:

Fixed the screen shifting when the resolution changes.

Fixed Rank Icons being old icons.

Minor improvements have been added to the Almoral Castle: Defend Entry map.

Magic Mushroom and Gold icons have been changed.

Small improvements have been added to the Chest Opening section.