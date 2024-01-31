Update 1.36

The game is built on a much newer version of Unity, which should have a positive effect on the speed of the game, but also something can go wrong... we'll see.

I refused to compress the game data, now it takes a little more on the disk, but it should be loading a little faster, and further updates should be smaller.

In defense mode, you can now call an enemy attack in advance.

Fixed a bug where the announcement voice did not complete the phrase completely when speeding up time.

TAA anti-aliasing has been fixed.

In the improvements of the engineering bureau, added marks indicating at what stage the improvement will have an effect.

More expressive arrows for the direction of enemy attacks.

Heart of Hope can no longer be knocked down by marauders.

Heart of Hope - price increased from 5000 to 7000, environmental damage reduced from -20 to -18, number of workers reduced from 60 to 40, generation reduced from 400 to 370.

Resource-free construction now applies to the Orbital Station.

The time acceleration button has been scaled up.

Updated documentation on creating mods for Workshop, now it is a google document and edits will be displayed dynamically.