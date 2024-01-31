Update 1.36

The game is built on a much newer version of Unity, which should have a positive effect on the speed of the game, but also something can go wrong... we'll see.
- I refused to compress the game data, now it takes a little more on the disk, but it should be loading a little faster, and further updates should be smaller.
- In defense mode, you can now call an enemy attack in advance.
- Fixed a bug where the announcement voice did not complete the phrase completely when speeding up time.
- TAA anti-aliasing has been fixed.
- In the improvements of the engineering bureau, added marks indicating at what stage the improvement will have an effect.
- More expressive arrows for the direction of enemy attacks.
- Heart of Hope can no longer be knocked down by marauders.
- Heart of Hope - price increased from 5000 to 7000, environmental damage reduced from -20 to -18, number of workers reduced from 60 to 40, generation reduced from 400 to 370.
- Resource-free construction now applies to the Orbital Station.
- The time acceleration button has been scaled up.
- Updated documentation on creating mods for Workshop, now it is a google document and edits will be displayed dynamically.
Changed files in this update