Cliff Empire update for 31 January 2024

Update 1.36

The game is built on a much newer version of Unity, which should have a positive effect on the speed of the game, but also something can go wrong... we'll see.

  • I refused to compress the game data, now it takes a little more on the disk, but it should be loading a little faster, and further updates should be smaller.
  • In defense mode, you can now call an enemy attack in advance.
  • Fixed a bug where the announcement voice did not complete the phrase completely when speeding up time.
  • TAA anti-aliasing has been fixed.
  • In the improvements of the engineering bureau, added marks indicating at what stage the improvement will have an effect.
  • More expressive arrows for the direction of enemy attacks.
  • Heart of Hope can no longer be knocked down by marauders.
  • Heart of Hope - price increased from 5000 to 7000, environmental damage reduced from -20 to -18, number of workers reduced from 60 to 40, generation reduced from 400 to 370.
  • Resource-free construction now applies to the Orbital Station.
  • The time acceleration button has been scaled up.
  • Updated documentation on creating mods for Workshop, now it is a google document and edits will be displayed dynamically.

