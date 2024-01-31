version 0.9.5.1 Rukfeather Skirt

Tried to fix some things that were slowing down performance, hopefully it helped a little but there might be deeper issues especially with builds that are doing a ton of stand still / screen-ranged effects, or maybe effect applications, or maybe stuff that's targeting every ally --- it's going to be an ongoing process tracking this down

Added a temporary little FPS counter in the bottom right, not sure how well it works but if anyone is having performance issues it will be helpful (for me) to know if it's framerate dropping, or just lots of effects in the action queue

Fixed a big bug where armor / block was being multiplied by 25 when considered for block /shrug off (on both self and enemies)

Projection on-attack trigger changed to on-prayer

Roil +inflame reduced

Oozemancer "on stand still" added to make Oozes attack

Hemogoblin fixed, gains Hit

Gave Hemogoblin more base life, lots of resists and some slight astral vulnerability

Ragna Axe fixed, deals damage in a 2 tile range

Mindhunter fixed, gains speed from Willpower

Added Rukfeather Skirt, increases speed, redeals pierce damage as blunt damage to adjacent units, scaling with speed

Golden Helm no longer Inflexible

Staff of Astrostasis reworked so it no longer produces infinite damage with...certain things