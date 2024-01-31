-
Tried to fix some things that were slowing down performance, hopefully it helped a little but there might be deeper issues especially with builds that are doing a ton of stand still / screen-ranged effects, or maybe effect applications, or maybe stuff that's targeting every ally --- it's going to be an ongoing process tracking this down
-
Added a temporary little FPS counter in the bottom right, not sure how well it works but if anyone is having performance issues it will be helpful (for me) to know if it's framerate dropping, or just lots of effects in the action queue
-
Fixed a big bug where armor / block was being multiplied by 25 when considered for block /shrug off (on both self and enemies)
-
Projection on-attack trigger changed to on-prayer
-
Roil +inflame reduced
-
Oozemancer "on stand still" added to make Oozes attack
-
Hemogoblin fixed, gains Hit
-
Gave Hemogoblin more base life, lots of resists and some slight astral vulnerability
-
Ragna Axe fixed, deals damage in a 2 tile range
-
Mindhunter fixed, gains speed from Willpower
-
Added Rukfeather Skirt, increases speed, redeals pierce damage as blunt damage to adjacent units, scaling with speed
-
Golden Helm no longer Inflexible
-
Staff of Astrostasis reworked so it no longer produces infinite damage with...certain things
-
Lore added for Path of Ice, Martial Purity, Path of Lightning, Surtmir
Path of Achra update for 31 January 2024
version 0.9.5.1 Rukfeather Skirt
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update