Treason Update #6 (31.01.2024)

First update of the year and today the game turns one year old! Please share your feedback with us!
We got a brand new gun in stock today for you! Remington Model 81 is a powerful 5-round rifle, capable of quickly disposing of those pesky Traitors.
We've added a brand new Shield ability for the Detective and during Annihilation. It lasts _t_shieldduration seconds (default: 5) and lets you take _t_shield_damagemultiplier of damage (default: 70%) with a cooldown of _t_shieldcooldown seconds (default: 20)
We've also re-arranged all of our abilities on the HUD to be a bit more convenient in combat, which means your old muscle memory will have to re-learn the bindings. Sorry for that!
Full list of changes
Stability
- Fixed graphical glitches when setting texture quality lower than "Very High"
Gameplay
- Added Remington 81 (see above)
- Added Shield ability (see above)
- Fixed semi-auto weapons not firing more than once when holding aim down sights
- Reduced default Doctor Resuscitate time to 3 seconds (_t_resuscitatetime)
- Increased default pre-death state time to 40 seconds (_t_pre_death_stateduration)
- Added random pitch to voice commands
- Added random pitch to jump sound
- Fixed players sometimes T-posing due to damage protection when shooting
- Added particles for when you use certain abilities
- Ragdolls will convulse when calling for help in pre-death state
- Updated flies particle texture
- Updated bat swing animations to match first person animation duration and to not snap
- Added distant version of Revolver shoot sound
- Made Springfield deal slightly more damage, slightly increased it's range and slightly reduced it's spread
- Increased default base round time to 110 seconds (_mproundtime)
- Changed default kick vote quorum ratio from 80% to 75%
- Re-arranged abilities (see above)
- Pseudonames are now reserved for each player unless they're already taken
- Calling the Detective when finding a body will show a radar to show where the Detective is
UI
- Added separate Zombie Traitor icons on player card HUD
- Added a sound when you see a clue pickup icon on your screen
- Updated clue pickup icon
- Round end panel will now show people resuscitated by Doctor during the round
Maps
Castle
- Opened up kitchen area
- Opened up various entrances to piano area
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
City
- Added extra window in sniper nest
- Made door behind C.P.U. area automatically close
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Classic
- Opened up room below pool balcony
- Opened up area near C.P.U.
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Clues
- Changed speech stage to jazz stage
- Bigger entrance to jazz stage
- Updated kitchen layout
- Added a glass wall near pool room
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Cold
- Added walls in various spots
- Added extra entrances in some buildings
- Removed various trees
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Dust Ode
- Fixed wallhack spot
- Opened up area between Bomsite C and D
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Dust 2 Ode
- Added a corridor between Bombsite C and C.P.U. area
- Palm tree near Bombsite A is no longer climable
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Hotel
- Removed metal statue in Bombsite B room
- Opened up area between Bombsite B and Outside
- Higher plateau on Bombsite A
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Island
- Removed ability to climb on certain rocks due to unfair advantages
- Removed invisible wall on sniper island
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Simple
- Added window near Bombsite B
- Added hole in floor above Bombsite A
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Temple
- Updated spawn area
- Updated room near Bombsite Blue
- Added passage near Bombsite Red
- Added extra stairs to sniper hideout
- Added hole in floor near Bombsite Blue
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Tower
- Updated stairs to sniper tower
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Villa
- Expanded bushes near Bombsite C
- Cleaned up main street
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Voorgoud
- Opened up area around C.P.U. table
- Fixed collision bugs
- Added sound events on various spots
- Repositioned weapons
- Improved lighting
- Minor retextures
- Minor layout changes for visual improvement
Thank you for sticking with us! Happy birthday, Treason!
