Treason Update #6 (31.01.2024)

First update of the year and today the game turns one year old! Please share your feedback with us!

We got a brand new gun in stock today for you! Remington Model 81 is a powerful 5-round rifle, capable of quickly disposing of those pesky Traitors.

We've added a brand new Shield ability for the Detective and during Annihilation. It lasts _t_shieldduration seconds (default: 5) and lets you take _t_shield_damagemultiplier of damage (default: 70%) with a cooldown of _t_shieldcooldown seconds (default: 20)

We've also re-arranged all of our abilities on the HUD to be a bit more convenient in combat, which means your old muscle memory will have to re-learn the bindings. Sorry for that!

Full list of changes

Stability

Fixed graphical glitches when setting texture quality lower than "Very High"

Gameplay

Added Remington 81 (see above)

Added Shield ability (see above)

Fixed semi-auto weapons not firing more than once when holding aim down sights

Reduced default Doctor Resuscitate time to 3 seconds (_t_resuscitatetime)

Increased default pre-death state time to 40 seconds (_t_pre_death_stateduration)

Added random pitch to voice commands

Added random pitch to jump sound

Fixed players sometimes T-posing due to damage protection when shooting

Added particles for when you use certain abilities

Ragdolls will convulse when calling for help in pre-death state

Updated flies particle texture

Updated bat swing animations to match first person animation duration and to not snap

Added distant version of Revolver shoot sound

Made Springfield deal slightly more damage, slightly increased it's range and slightly reduced it's spread

Increased default base round time to 110 seconds (_mproundtime)

Changed default kick vote quorum ratio from 80% to 75%

Re-arranged abilities (see above)

Pseudonames are now reserved for each player unless they're already taken

Calling the Detective when finding a body will show a radar to show where the Detective is

UI

Added separate Zombie Traitor icons on player card HUD

Added a sound when you see a clue pickup icon on your screen

Updated clue pickup icon

Round end panel will now show people resuscitated by Doctor during the round

Maps

Castle

Opened up kitchen area

Opened up various entrances to piano area

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

City

Added extra window in sniper nest

Made door behind C.P.U. area automatically close

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Classic

Opened up room below pool balcony

Opened up area near C.P.U.

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Clues

Changed speech stage to jazz stage

Bigger entrance to jazz stage

Updated kitchen layout

Added a glass wall near pool room

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Cold

Added walls in various spots

Added extra entrances in some buildings

Removed various trees

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Dust Ode

Fixed wallhack spot

Opened up area between Bomsite C and D

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Dust 2 Ode

Added a corridor between Bombsite C and C.P.U. area

Palm tree near Bombsite A is no longer climable

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Hotel

Removed metal statue in Bombsite B room

Opened up area between Bombsite B and Outside

Higher plateau on Bombsite A

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Island

Removed ability to climb on certain rocks due to unfair advantages

Removed invisible wall on sniper island

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Simple

Added window near Bombsite B

Added hole in floor above Bombsite A

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Temple

Updated spawn area

Updated room near Bombsite Blue

Added passage near Bombsite Red

Added extra stairs to sniper hideout

Added hole in floor near Bombsite Blue

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Tower

Updated stairs to sniper tower

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Villa

Expanded bushes near Bombsite C

Cleaned up main street

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Voorgoud

Opened up area around C.P.U. table

Fixed collision bugs

Added sound events on various spots

Repositioned weapons

Improved lighting

Minor retextures

Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Thank you for sticking with us! Happy birthday, Treason!