 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Treason update for 31 January 2024

Treason Update #6 (31.01.2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 13325970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First update of the year and today the game turns one year old! Please share your feedback with us!

We got a brand new gun in stock today for you! Remington Model 81 is a powerful 5-round rifle, capable of quickly disposing of those pesky Traitors.

We've added a brand new Shield ability for the Detective and during Annihilation. It lasts _t_shieldduration seconds (default: 5) and lets you take _t_shield_damagemultiplier of damage (default: 70%) with a cooldown of _t_shieldcooldown seconds (default: 20)

We've also re-arranged all of our abilities on the HUD to be a bit more convenient in combat, which means your old muscle memory will have to re-learn the bindings. Sorry for that!

Full list of changes

Stability

  • Fixed graphical glitches when setting texture quality lower than "Very High"

Gameplay

  • Added Remington 81 (see above)
  • Added Shield ability (see above)
  • Fixed semi-auto weapons not firing more than once when holding aim down sights
  • Reduced default Doctor Resuscitate time to 3 seconds (_t_resuscitatetime)
  • Increased default pre-death state time to 40 seconds (_t_pre_death_stateduration)
  • Added random pitch to voice commands
  • Added random pitch to jump sound
  • Fixed players sometimes T-posing due to damage protection when shooting
  • Added particles for when you use certain abilities
  • Ragdolls will convulse when calling for help in pre-death state
  • Updated flies particle texture
  • Updated bat swing animations to match first person animation duration and to not snap
  • Added distant version of Revolver shoot sound
  • Made Springfield deal slightly more damage, slightly increased it's range and slightly reduced it's spread
  • Increased default base round time to 110 seconds (_mproundtime)
  • Changed default kick vote quorum ratio from 80% to 75%
  • Re-arranged abilities (see above)
  • Pseudonames are now reserved for each player unless they're already taken
  • Calling the Detective when finding a body will show a radar to show where the Detective is

UI

  • Added separate Zombie Traitor icons on player card HUD
  • Added a sound when you see a clue pickup icon on your screen
  • Updated clue pickup icon
  • Round end panel will now show people resuscitated by Doctor during the round

Maps

Castle
  • Opened up kitchen area
  • Opened up various entrances to piano area
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

City
  • Added extra window in sniper nest
  • Made door behind C.P.U. area automatically close
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Classic
  • Opened up room below pool balcony
  • Opened up area near C.P.U.
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Clues
  • Changed speech stage to jazz stage
  • Bigger entrance to jazz stage
  • Updated kitchen layout
  • Added a glass wall near pool room
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Cold
  • Added walls in various spots
  • Added extra entrances in some buildings
  • Removed various trees
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Dust Ode
  • Fixed wallhack spot
  • Opened up area between Bomsite C and D
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Dust 2 Ode
  • Added a corridor between Bombsite C and C.P.U. area
  • Palm tree near Bombsite A is no longer climable
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Hotel
  • Removed metal statue in Bombsite B room
  • Opened up area between Bombsite B and Outside
  • Higher plateau on Bombsite A
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Island
  • Removed ability to climb on certain rocks due to unfair advantages
  • Removed invisible wall on sniper island
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Simple
  • Added window near Bombsite B
  • Added hole in floor above Bombsite A
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Temple
  • Updated spawn area
  • Updated room near Bombsite Blue
  • Added passage near Bombsite Red
  • Added extra stairs to sniper hideout
  • Added hole in floor near Bombsite Blue
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Tower
  • Updated stairs to sniper tower
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Villa
  • Expanded bushes near Bombsite C
  • Cleaned up main street
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Voorgoud
  • Opened up area around C.P.U. table
  • Fixed collision bugs
  • Added sound events on various spots
  • Repositioned weapons
  • Improved lighting
  • Minor retextures
  • Minor layout changes for visual improvement

Thank you for sticking with us! Happy birthday, Treason!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1786951 Depot 1786951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link