 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Deeds update for 31 January 2024

31st Jan 2024 - Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13325791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix to stop achievement for level 3 enchantments popping at the wrong time.

Adjustment to wizards adventure to see if it solves an issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479781 Depot 2479781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link