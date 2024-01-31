Update 59.10

New game rule: Draft ignores deck duplicate rule. (on by default)

Added experimental font size setting in accessibility settings.

Added info text to ability editor to give an overview of the options.

Deathtouch no longer works on the player.

There is now a 200 effect chain limit to prevent infinite loops.

Tags now visible on mod page.

Added text to mods about dependency.

Added small delay to mod.io search to avoid rate limiting.

Fix publish allowing upload of mods that are dependent on unpublished mods.

Fix error if you have no random cards.

Fix reaching max turns causing error, it now ends the game.

Fix scrollbar not showing in My Games.

Fix My Games showing missing mods.

Fix audio error in web version.

Fix no draft error message.

Improved multiplayer error handling a bit.

Added workaround to make realm of war work.

If you have issues with your published game, you can contact me on the Discord and I will help you resolve it.

Using the editor a lot? I recommend trying out the font size option. It will give you more space, but do be aware that it is experimental, if you find any issues with it, please let me know.