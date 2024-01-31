-
Unlock the second map in defense mode
Added self destructing monsters (very dangerous, try to stay away) (only appearing in defensive mode)
The monster's pathfinding logic has been optimized
末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 31 January 2024
2024-1-31 Update Instructions
