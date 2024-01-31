 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 31 January 2024

2024-1-31 Update Instructions

Build 13325740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Unlock the second map in defense mode

  2. Added self destructing monsters (very dangerous, try to stay away) (only appearing in defensive mode)

  3. The monster's pathfinding logic has been optimized

