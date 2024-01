Share · View all patches · Build 13325680 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 15:26:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Stay frosty, Renegades. The HAWKED servers will soon be undergoing scheduled maintenance. The game will not be playable during this time.

Maintenance Start : 01/02/2024: 09:00 CET / 00:00 PST

Expected Downtime: 2 hours

Find out what’s new by checking out the latest patch notes while you wait.

Follow HAWKED on Discord and via social channels for up-to-date information. See you back on X-Isle soon!