Recommence | Update 1.0.1

We are excited to release the first update after our release a few weeks ago. which includes quality-of-life enhancements and localized fixes. Check out the full changelog below!
Changelog of the 1.0.1 update:
- Added an option to continue playing from where you left off your previous session (endings and dice information are saved)
- Added a message to teach the "long skip" feature; it will be displayed after a few loops.
- Some visual issues with the Polish localizations have been fixed.
Changed files in this update