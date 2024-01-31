 Skip to content

Time Glitch update for 31 January 2024

Recommence | Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13325628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to release the first update after our release a few weeks ago. which includes quality-of-life enhancements and localized fixes. Check out the full changelog below!

Changelog of the 1.0.1 update:
  • Added an option to continue playing from where you left off your previous session (endings and dice information are saved)
  • Added a message to teach the "long skip" feature; it will be displayed after a few loops.
  • Some visual issues with the Polish localizations have been fixed.

