February 1 Update announcement

Updated the achievements system and some achievements.

At present, for the branch system with more feedback and the discomfort caused by male stories to some players, we will further discuss the optimization plan.

The reason I made this game is that I played an interactive video game called lateshift three years ago, and I liked it very much. Therefore, in the structure of the production, more reference to their practice of no branch.

At the same time, the most important thing is still mentioned before, the outcome of different characters in the game depends on the favorability of each choice in the game, so if you start directly from any branch, the previous choice should be how much favorability can not be confirmed.

As for another domestic project that caught fire this year, it just gave me some inspiration in terms of subject matter. Let me express some people and things that I have encountered in my life through the way of games. As for some brothers to compare our two products, in my perspective, more understanding is that we have different starting points and different structures.

Finally, there is only one reason for the use of wechat links, and the original content reflected on wechat should be a paragraph of specific film and television content. But when we, as individual developers, three people were working on this thing, we didn't have the budget to do it. Therefore, only in this way to make up for some of the vacancy of the plot. This is the main reason.

As for the male part of the story causing discomfort to some particularly masculine brothers, I apologize on behalf of myself. Just the game as a developer's emotional embodiment, my life also has no less than heterosexual feelings of same-sex feelings. When I made this game, I also wanted to throw it out and see the feedback of people who played my game, which was a little selfish. I'll figure out how to reduce my feelings about my brothers who don't fit in.

Finally, we will actively absorb the various suggestions put forward by everyone and constantly update them.