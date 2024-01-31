Bug Fixes and New Features

Share · View all patches · Build 13325593 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 16:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Heyoo its Nooarth,

I am really sorry that you guys facing with some bugs and other difficulties about Departed Away. I am trying to listen you all and solving the issues as soon as possible, so here's some features that I added today.

Spelling Fixes: Resolved various spelling errors for improved text quality.

Audio Settings Upgrade: Enjoy an enhanced audio experience with updated music and SFX settings.

New Features: Auto-Skip & Speed: Now, auto-skip dialogues and adjust dialogue speed for a personalized journey.

Scene Bug Fix: Marcel & Hitomi: Fixed a bug in scenes involving Marcel and Hitomi for a smoother interaction.

Puzzle Mini-Games Temporarily Removed: Temporarily removed puzzle mini-games for optimization. Stay tuned for their return!

And please don't hesitate to tell me about other issues you see. Thank you for your pations.

Best Regarts,

Nooarth.