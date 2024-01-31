Bug Fixes and New Features

Heyoo its Nooarth,
I am really sorry that you guys facing with some bugs and other difficulties about Departed Away. I am trying to listen you all and solving the issues as soon as possible, so here's some features that I added today.
Spelling Fixes: Resolved various spelling errors for improved text quality.
Audio Settings Upgrade: Enjoy an enhanced audio experience with updated music and SFX settings.
New Features: Auto-Skip & Speed: Now, auto-skip dialogues and adjust dialogue speed for a personalized journey.
Scene Bug Fix: Marcel & Hitomi: Fixed a bug in scenes involving Marcel and Hitomi for a smoother interaction.
Puzzle Mini-Games Temporarily Removed: Temporarily removed puzzle mini-games for optimization. Stay tuned for their return!
And please don't hesitate to tell me about other issues you see. Thank you for your pations.
Best Regarts,
Nooarth.
Changed files in this update