Alchemist: The Potion Monger update for 31 January 2024

Quick Fix #5 - Philosopher Stone and squished bugs

Build 13325394

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello alchemists!
We present to you our biggest Quick Fix solving reported issues after Patch #8, check this out:

  • Many Philosopher Stone recipes fixed (thanks @Waffles for the suggestions)
  • Goat racial perk now works properly (faster skills leveling)
  • Spoiled Milk now has a more distinct icon
  • Arrow keys can now be used for movement
  • Player skills are no longer referred to as abilities
  • Fixed glowing objects on the Swamplands
  • Fixed glowing zone near the Winterlands
  • The mayor no longer has a waypoint above after finishing all quests
  • Mayor plants now receive lighting properly
  • Changed wording in "We are almost over" to "We are almost done"
  • Changed old tutorial popups
  • Added collider to the contemplation shrine mark
  • Caged red-eyed can't be aggroed now
  • Ingredient icons are no longer rendered on top of the landmark's name on the map
  • Unholy Nuke now works on the player
  • The player is no longer slowed down when scrolling after blocking
  • Philosopher stone can no longer be dropped (now really)
  • The chest can no longer be hidden inside itself (now really)
  • Items that are not in-game can not be accessed through the Black Market
  • Fixed objects disappearing too soon
  • Trees LOD no longer changes too early
  • Fixed NPCs sometimes walking when fighting
  • Fixed audio zones
  • The dog now receives light properly inside the tavern and mayor's mansion
  • Pirate no longer greets through the wall
  • Calypso is no longer frozen in her pose after giving the player the recipe
  • Winterlands now freezes regardless of where you came from

sorry for all the issues, and thanks for the reports!
AGS Team

