Quick Fix #5 - Philosopher Stone and squished bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 13325394 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 15:13:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello alchemists!

We present to you our biggest Quick Fix solving reported issues after Patch #8, check this out:

Many Philosopher Stone recipes fixed (thanks @Waffles for the suggestions)

(thanks @Waffles for the suggestions) Goat racial perk now works properly (faster skills leveling)

(faster skills leveling) Spoiled Milk now has a more distinct icon

Arrow keys can now be used for movement

Player skills are no longer referred to as abilities

Fixed glowing objects on the Swamplands

Fixed glowing zone near the Winterlands

The mayor no longer has a waypoint above after finishing all quests

Mayor plants now receive lighting properly

Changed wording in "We are almost over" to "We are almost done"

Changed old tutorial popups

Added collider to the contemplation shrine mark

Caged red-eyed can't be aggroed now

Ingredient icons are no longer rendered on top of the landmark's name on the map

Unholy Nuke now works on the player

The player is no longer slowed down when scrolling after blocking

Philosopher stone can no longer be dropped (now really)

The chest can no longer be hidden inside itself (now really)

Items that are not in-game can not be accessed through the Black Market

Fixed objects disappearing too soon

Trees LOD no longer changes too early

Fixed NPCs sometimes walking when fighting

Fixed audio zones

The dog now receives light properly inside the tavern and mayor's mansion

Pirate no longer greets through the wall

Calypso is no longer frozen in her pose after giving the player the recipe

Winterlands now freezes regardless of where you came from

sorry for all the issues, and thanks for the reports!

AGS Team