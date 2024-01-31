Quick Fix #5 - Philosopher Stone and squished bugs

Hello alchemists!
We present to you our biggest Quick Fix solving reported issues after Patch #8, check this out:
- Many Philosopher Stone recipes fixed (thanks @Waffles for the suggestions)
- Goat racial perk now works properly (faster skills leveling)
- Spoiled Milk now has a more distinct icon
- Arrow keys can now be used for movement
- Player skills are no longer referred to as abilities
- Fixed glowing objects on the Swamplands
- Fixed glowing zone near the Winterlands
- The mayor no longer has a waypoint above after finishing all quests
- Mayor plants now receive lighting properly
- Changed wording in "We are almost over" to "We are almost done"
- Changed old tutorial popups
- Added collider to the contemplation shrine mark
- Caged red-eyed can't be aggroed now
- Ingredient icons are no longer rendered on top of the landmark's name on the map
- Unholy Nuke now works on the player
- The player is no longer slowed down when scrolling after blocking
- Philosopher stone can no longer be dropped (now really)
- The chest can no longer be hidden inside itself (now really)
- Items that are not in-game can not be accessed through the Black Market
- Fixed objects disappearing too soon
- Trees LOD no longer changes too early
- Fixed NPCs sometimes walking when fighting
- Fixed audio zones
- The dog now receives light properly inside the tavern and mayor's mansion
- Pirate no longer greets through the wall
- Calypso is no longer frozen in her pose after giving the player the recipe
- Winterlands now freezes regardless of where you came from
sorry for all the issues, and thanks for the reports!
AGS Team
Changed files in this update