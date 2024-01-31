Patch Notes 1.3.4

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this could potentially be our final GRIME patch. It addresses all the final major issues that have been reported since Parting Shade launched namely:

Various issues with aiming Pull.

Being unable to bind alternative buttons for Pull, basic attack and special attack.

Objects missing from an optional platforming challenge in Unformed desert.

Issues with platforming challenge in the Worldpillar.

Fixed a bug in which a consumable item would not be consumed upon use.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to teleport the player to a ladder if they die on one while having the vasehead trait.

Added a missing damage volume in Abandoned Opus.

We will keep an eye out and if there are no major issues reported we may simply gather them all over a period of time for another patch, but as long as nothing significant pops up, this may be it from us for a while.

If you wanna chat in the meanwhile you can catch us over at our Discord

https://discord.gg/grime

Thank you all for being here with us. Next time you'll hear news from us will likely be over on GRIME II's Steam page, so make sure you Wishlist -

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2529790/GRIME_II/

Until then. :)