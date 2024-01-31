Season 12: Public Energy expansion is live!

Hey, Runners!

We are glad to announce that the Season 12: Season 12: Public Energy expansion is out now! Time to take the wheel and head to North Carolina!

Available for free to all Year 3 Pass and 3-Year Anniversary Edition owners, this new season brings you to the green haven of North Carolina with four new maps, and brand-new points of interest like power plants, crop fields or an impressive water dam, two new vehicles and a slew of new activities. A set of 10 new stickers will also be available for all Runners as a free update.

Hop in and discover what awaits you in this new season with the Overview Trailer!

Spring North Carolina back into action!

North Carolina’s state government needs your help to establish a nuclear power station! Participate in the construction of its reactors and supporting facilities by delivering precious, yet heavy, cargo and equipment with your trucks. When you’re not on construction and maintenance missions, you will be asked to lend a hand to local farmers to cultivate their crops, but also aid local institutions in monitoring environmental pollution.

No adventure is complete without new vehicles. The MTB 8106 is a formidable scout thanks to its fantastic ground clearance and its upgradable engine giving it superior fuel efficiency - perfect for pulling scout trailers without breaking a sweat. For the most arduous tasks however, the FEMM 37-AT is an imposing heavy-duty truck, capable of handling any terrain and delivering all cargo without limitations.

As good news never comes alone: a Year 4 Pass is now available for purchase, with four new seasons packed with exciting new content to come later this year! Players who purchase it immediately unlock 4 exclusive vehicle skins for the ANK MK28, the International PayStar 5070, the Caterpillar CT681 and the Western Star 6900 TwinSteer base game vehicles.

Season 12: Public Energy is available now — and automatically granted to all owners of the Year 3 Pass. Save money on all the content released since launch with the 3-Year Anniversary Edition. For more information, check out the game’s page on the Focus Store.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465360/SnowRunner/