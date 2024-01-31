 Skip to content

Draw Near update for 31 January 2024

VERSION 1.8.0 UPDATE !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Main]

  • Added the function to play mini games in the arcade
  • Solved the issue where some items were difficult to appear.
  • The frequency of rare items appearing has increased, making it easier to clear the game.
  • Compatible with various screen ratios
  • Compatible with Steam cloud
  • Partial support for X-input format gamepads

[others]

  • Added blinking function for stamina/HP gauge
  • Improved the display number of retrieved item text.
  • Some corrections to English translation
  • Other bug fixes

