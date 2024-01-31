VERSION 1.8.0 UPDATE !

[Main]
- Added the function to play mini games in the arcade
- Solved the issue where some items were difficult to appear.
- The frequency of rare items appearing has increased, making it easier to clear the game.
- Compatible with various screen ratios
- Compatible with Steam cloud
- Partial support for X-input format gamepads
[others]
- Added blinking function for stamina/HP gauge
- Improved the display number of retrieved item text.
- Some corrections to English translation
- Other bug fixes
Changed files in this update