Added support for behavior when using a VR headset. if you turn on the setting when using VR, you can see 360 degrees in VR. we have confirmed that it works with Oculus rift, but it may work with other things as well.
Also, added semi-express train schedules. These trains are set for morning time rush.
汐留TrainSimulator update for 31 January 2024
Updated to support VR.
