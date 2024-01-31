 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 31 January 2024

Update 10.2.18 - January summary

Share · View all patches · Build 13325119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary of stability-enhancing patches released throughout January:

  • Fixed never ending Ambushes.
  • Fixed issues with disappearing drivers, prisoners, and other NPCs.
  • Fixed issues with drivers getting stuck on the road.
  • Fixed stuck comparisons in documents.
  • Fixed grenades not exploding.
  • Fixed the wanted poster not matching the actual appearance.
  • Limited the number of requests sent to the database in Challenge Mode.
  • Removed the possibility of prisoners escaping from the prison in Challenge Mode.

