Update 10.2.18 - January summary

Summary of stability-enhancing patches released throughout January:
- Fixed never ending Ambushes.
- Fixed issues with disappearing drivers, prisoners, and other NPCs.
- Fixed issues with drivers getting stuck on the road.
- Fixed stuck comparisons in documents.
- Fixed grenades not exploding.
- Fixed the wanted poster not matching the actual appearance.
- Limited the number of requests sent to the database in Challenge Mode.
- Removed the possibility of prisoners escaping from the prison in Challenge Mode.
Changed files in this update